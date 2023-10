நோபல் பரிசு 2023: யாருக்கு? எதற்கு?

This combo of pictures taken Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, shows from left, French scientist Pierre Agostini posing in his apartment in Paris, Scientist Ferenc Krausz speaking during a presentation at the Max-Plank-Institute of Quantum Optics in Munich, and French-Swedish physicist Anne L'Huillier talking to journalists at Lund University, Sweden. The three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for studying how electrons zip around the atom in the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Matthias Schrader and Ola Torkelsson/TT News Agency via AP) Source: AP / AP