விசா விண்ணப்ப பரிசீலனையை விரைவுபடுத்தியுள்ள விக்டோரிய மாநில அரசு!

விக்டோரியா மாநில அரசு அண்மையில் அறிவித்துள்ள புதிய நடைமுறையின்படி, குறிப்பிட்ட சில தொழில்களுக்கான Registration of Interest (ROI)-ஐ சமர்ப்பித்தவர்களின் விண்ணப்பங்கள், சமர்ப்பித்த இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்குள் பரிசீலிக்கப்பட்டு, தகுதிபெறும் விண்ணப்பதாரிகள் State nomination-க்கு விண்ணப்பிக்குமாறு அழைக்கப்படுவார்கள்.
குறிப்பாக சுகாதாரத்துறை, கற்பித்தல்துறை மற்றும் சமூக சேவைகள் துறை ஆகியவற்றிற்கான விண்ணப்பங்களுக்கே இவ்வாறு முன்னுரிமை வழங்கப்படவுள்ளது.
அனைத்து விண்ணப்பதாரர்களும் குறைந்தபட்ச விசா நிபந்தனைகளைப் பூர்த்தி செய்ய வேண்டும்.
என்னென்ன வேலைகளுக்கான விண்ணப்பங்கள் விரைவாக பரிசீலிக்கப்படவுள்ளன என்ற முழுமையான விவரம் கீழே தரப்பட்டுள்ளது.
Occupations eligible for fast track nomination
- 134212 - Nursing Clinical Director
- 234915 - Exercise Physiologist (subclass 491 only)
- 241111 - Early Childhood (Pre-primary School) Teacher
- 241311 - Middle School Teacher
- 241411 - Secondary School Teacher
- 241511 - Special Needs Teacher
- 241512 - Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
- 241513 - Teacher of the Sight Impaired
- 241599 - Special Education Teacher (nec)
- 251111 - Dietitian
- 251211 - Medical Diagnostic Radiographer
- 251212 - Medical Radiation Therapist
- 251213 - Nuclear Medicine Technologist
- 251214 - Sonographer
- 251411 - Optometrist
- 251412 - Orthoptist
- 251511 - Hospital Pharmacist
- 251513 - Retail Pharmacist
- 251912 - Orthotist Or Prosthetist
- 252311 - Dental Specialist
- 252411 - Occupational Therapist
- 252511 - Physiotherapist
- 252611 - Podiatrist
- 252711 - Audiologist
- 252712 - Speech Pathologist
- 253111 - General Practitioner
- 253112 - Resident Medical Officer
- 252312 - Dentist (subclass 491 only)
- 253311 - Specialist Physician (General Medicine)
- 253312 - Cardiologist
- 253313 - Clinical Haematologist
- 253314 - Medical Oncologist
- 253315 - Endocrinologist
- 253316 - Gastroenterologist
- 253317 - Intensive Care Specialist
- 253211 - Anaesthetist (subclass 491 only)
- 253318 - Neurologist
- 253321 - Paediatrician
- 253322 - Renal Medicine Specialist
- 253323 - Rheumatologist
- 253324 - Thoracic Medicine Specialist
- 253399 - Specialist Physicians (nec)
- 253411 - Psychiatrist
- 253511 - Surgeon (General)
- 253512 - Cardiothoracic Surgeon
- 253513 - Neurosurgeon
- 253514 - Orthopaedic Surgeon
- 253515 - Otorhinolaryngologist
- 253516 - Paediatric Surgeon
- 253517 - Plastic And Reconstructive Surgeon
- 253518 - Urologist
- 253521 - Vascular Surgeon
- 253911 - Dermatologist
- 253912 - Emergency Medicine Specialist
- 253913 - Obstetrician And Gynaecologist
- 253914 - Ophthalmologist
- 253915 - Pathologist
- 253917 - Diagnostic And Interventional Radiologist
- 253918 - Radiation Oncologist
- 253999 - Medical Practitioners (nec)
- 254111 - Midwife
- 254311 - Nurse Manager
- 254411 - Nurse Practitioner
- 254412 - Registered Nurse (Aged Care)
- 254413 - Registered Nurse (Child And Family Health)
- 254414 - Registered Nurse (Community Health)
- 254415 - Registered Nurse (Critical Care And Emergency)
- 254416 - Registered Nurse (Developmental Disability)
- 254417 - Registered Nurse (Disability And Rehabilitation)
- 254418 - Registered Nurse (Medical)
- 254421 - Registered Nurse (Medical Practice)
- 254422 - Registered Nurse (Mental Health)
- 254423 - Registered Nurse (Perioperative)
- 254424 - Registered Nurse (Surgical)
- 254425 - Registered Nurse (Paediatrics)
- 254499 - Registered Nurses (nec)
- 272199 - Counsellors (nec)
- 272311 - Clinical Psychologist
- 272312 - Educational Psychologist
- 272313 - Organisational Psychologist
- 272314 - Psychotherapist
- 272399 - Psychologists (nec)
- 272511 - Social Worker
- 272613 - Welfare Worker
- 411111 - Ambulance Officer
- 411112 - Intensive Care Ambulance Paramedic
- 411211 - Dental Hygienist (subclass 491 only)
- 411213 - Dental Technician
- 411214 - Dental Therapist (subclass 491 only)
- 411411 - Enrolled Nurse
- 411711 - Community Worker
- 411716 - Youth Worker
SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம். உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.