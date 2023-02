ஈரான் அரசின் புரட்சி பாதுகாப்புப் படையை தீவிரவாத அமைப்பாக ஆஸ்திரேலியா அறிவிக்குமா?

Activists of the Exile-Iranian Society hold placards and gallows as they demonstrate in solidarity with anti-government protesters in their home country, on January 19, 2023 in front of the Reichstag building that houses the Bundestag (lower house of parliement) in Berlin, calling Germany and the European Union to blacklist the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group. - Iran has been rocked by demonstrations over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for an alleged breach of the country's dress code for women. Authorities have made thousands of arrests amid a bloody crackdown that has claimed hundreds of lives, and have executed four people in connection with the civil unrest. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images