Becoming an organ donor in Australia

Semeama is waiting for a kidney transplant – Courtesy of Semeama

Semeama is waiting for a kidney transplant – Courtesy of Semeama

Published 1 August 2017 at 12:02pm, updated 18 August 2017 at 4:19pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Did you know that by donating your organs and tissues when you die, you could save or improve the life of at least ten people? With thousands of Australians being on transplant waiting lists or dialysis, it's important that more people become donors.

