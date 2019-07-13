SBS Tigrinya

Initiatives for negotiations between TPLF and EPLF (Eritrean and Tigray ruling parties)

Published 14 July 2019 at 9:18am, updated 14 July 2019 at 9:20am
By Tsegay Kinfe
The Celebrity event is a public initiative in Ethiopia and organising a plat form to reconcile the ruling party in Eritrea (EPDJ) and the Tigray ruling party (TPLF). A representative of the Celebrity event talks to SBS’s reporter in Ethiopia about the coming events of the initiative.

