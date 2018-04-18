Interview with Saleh 'Gadi' Johar

Source: SBS Tigrinya
Published 18 April 2018 at 6:58pm, updated 18 April 2018 at 7:00pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Saleh 'Gadi' Johar on the new Ethiopian Prime minister, expectations and realities on addressing Ethio-Eritrea issues, Eritrean opposition parties and their place in Ethiopia, new Eritrean task force on improving the Ethio-Eritrea relationships
Published 18 April 2018 at 6:58pm, updated 18 April 2018 at 7:00pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share