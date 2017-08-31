NKOREA MISSILE

North Koreans watch news of the country's missile launch (AAP) Source: North Koreans watch news of the country's missile launch (AAP)
Published 31 August 2017 at 1:12pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Britain has foreshadowed tougher United Nations economic restraints on North Korea after its controversial missile launch over Japan. But North Korea remains unrepentant, warning the United States and its allies not to block the country's bid to strengthen its nuclear-deterrence capabilities.
