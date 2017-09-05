SBS Tigrinya

NKOREA NUCLEAR

Liu Jieyi, left, and Nikki Haley at the United Nations (AAP)

Liu Jieyi, left, and Nikki Haley at the United Nations (AAP)

Published 5 September 2017 at 10:22am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

North Korea's sixth and largest nuclear test over the weekend is prompting further calls from the United Nations Security Council for tougher action. The Security Council has held its second emergency meeting about North Korea in a week, discussing how to convince the Asian nation to abandon its nuclear regime.

