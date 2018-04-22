SBS Tigrinya

Rural Australians renew bid for new refugees

Rural Australians for Refugees

Published 22 April 2018
By SBS Tigriinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A country refugee advocacy group says there is rising support for welcoming more refugees into regional communities. The group is one of six refugee activist organisations calling on the Australian government to increase its refugee intake.

