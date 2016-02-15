Settlement Guide: 457 Visas in Demand

Indian IT Workers AAP Source: Indian IT Workers AAP
Published 16 February 2016 at 10:32am, updated 8 March 2016 at 12:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Do you want to work in Australia?The 457 temporary visa program is the main path for foreign workers into Australia. Each year, the federal government receives over 50 thousand 457 visa applications.So, what are the most in-demand jobs?And what new roles will the digital economy bring?
Published 16 February 2016 at 10:32am, updated 8 March 2016 at 12:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share