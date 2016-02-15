SBS Tigrinya

Settlement Guide: 457 Visas in Demand

SBS Tigrinya

Indian IT Workers AAP

Indian IT Workers AAP Source: Indian IT Workers AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2016 at 10:32am, updated 8 March 2016 at 12:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Do you want to work in Australia?The 457 temporary visa program is the main path for foreign workers into Australia. Each year, the federal government receives over 50 thousand 457 visa applications.So, what are the most in-demand jobs?And what new roles will the digital economy bring?

Published 16 February 2016 at 10:32am, updated 8 March 2016 at 12:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ