SBS Tigrinya

Settlement Guide: Helping migrants find affordable housing

SBS Tigrinya

iDuke CC BY-SA 2.5

iDuke CC BY-SA 2.5 Source: iDuke CC BY-SA 2.5

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 February 2016 at 11:02am, updated 8 March 2016 at 9:49am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For new Australians securing suitable accommodation is an integral part of the settlement process.Service providers across the country work closely with governments and communities to develop sustainable and effective solutions.Yet, there are still many challenges facing new arrivals when trying to find affordable housing.

Published 23 February 2016 at 11:02am, updated 8 March 2016 at 9:49am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ