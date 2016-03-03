SBS Tigrinya

Settlement Guide: how to access mental health care

Published 3 March 2016 at 4:07pm, updated 22 March 2016 at 4:48pm
Mental illness is the third highest cause of burden of disease in Australia after cancer and cardiovascular disease.Yet, some migrant communities only use mental health services at a very low rate.Limited knowledge about the available services, cultural stigma and language barriers often turn them away from seeking help.

