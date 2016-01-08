SBS Tigrinya

Settlement Guide: Smacking Children

SBS Tigrinya

parents and children Credit: kickofjoy.com

parents and children Credit: kickofjoy.com Source: parents and children Credit: kickofjoy.com

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2016 at 7:47am, updated 8 March 2016 at 12:33pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

That's a question many parents ask themselves when it comes to disciplining their children. Some experts around the world believe it's an outdated parenting practice that could lead to long-term negative impacts on children.

Published 9 January 2016 at 7:47am, updated 8 March 2016 at 12:33pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ