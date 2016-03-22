Time for the flu vaccination

William Brawley CC Source: William Brawley CC
Published 22 March 2016 at 11:17am, updated 16 December 2016 at 8:48pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Autumn has begun in Australia and with the cooler seasons the national flu vaccination program soon begins.More of us are getting a flu shot.The Australian Influenza Surveillance Report shows a 4 per cent rise in the number of people vaccinated last year.While flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age, there are considerations worth knowing.
