SBS Tigrinya

Time for the flu vaccination

SBS Tigrinya

William Brawley CC

William Brawley CC Source: William Brawley CC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 March 2016 at 11:17am, updated 16 December 2016 at 8:48pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Autumn has begun in Australia and with the cooler seasons the national flu vaccination program soon begins.More of us are getting a flu shot.The Australian Influenza Surveillance Report shows a 4 per cent rise in the number of people vaccinated last year.While flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age, there are considerations worth knowing.

Published 22 March 2016 at 11:17am, updated 16 December 2016 at 8:48pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ