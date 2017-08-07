Why you shouldn’t avoid conversations about death

Mother and daughter [Getty Images] Source: Mother and daughter [Getty Images]
Published 8 August 2017 at 8:42am, updated 18 August 2017 at 4:18pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Talking about death makes many of us uncomfortable. But by avoiding the subject, it might just make things worse when the time comes. Talking with your loved ones about your Will, Advance Care Directive and other wishes is important for you and for them.
Published 8 August 2017 at 8:42am, updated 18 August 2017 at 4:18pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share