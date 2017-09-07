ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (7 መስከረም)

Kenyan opposition candidate Raila Odinga speaks following the Supreme Court's ruling last week. (AAP) Source: Kenyan opposition candidate Raila Odinga speaks following the Supreme Court's ruling last week. (AAP)
Published 7 September 2017 at 4:53pm, updated 7 September 2017 at 10:36pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ኣብ ደቡብን ደቡባዊ ምብራቕን ኢትዮጵያ ዝርከቡ ልዕሊ 8 ሚሊዮን ሰባት ኣብ ከቢድ ጥምየት ብምህላዎም ህጹጽ ረዲ ኤት ከምዘድልዮም ተገሊጹ።መራሒ ተቓዋሚ ሰልፊ ኬንያ ኣብዝመጽእ ወርሒ ዳግም ኣብዝግበር ምርጫ ንኽሳተፍ ክማልኡ ዝግባኦም ቅድመኩነት ኣቕሪቡ፡፣
Published 7 September 2017 at 4:53pm, updated 7 September 2017 at 10:36pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share