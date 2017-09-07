ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (7 መስከረም)

Kenyan opposition candidate Raila Odinga speaks following the Supreme Court's ruling last week. (AAP)

Kenyan opposition candidate Raila Odinga speaks following the Supreme Court's ruling last week. (AAP)

Published 7 September 2017 at 4:53pm, updated 7 September 2017 at 10:36pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

ኣብ ደቡብን ደቡባዊ ምብራቕን ኢትዮጵያ ዝርከቡ ልዕሊ 8 ሚሊዮን ሰባት ኣብ ከቢድ ጥምየት ብምህላዎም ህጹጽ ረዲ ኤት ከምዘድልዮም ተገሊጹ።መራሒ ተቓዋሚ ሰልፊ ኬንያ ኣብዝመጽእ ወርሒ ዳግም ኣብዝግበር ምርጫ ንኽሳተፍ ክማልኡ ዝግባኦም ቅድመኩነት ኣቕሪቡ፡፣

