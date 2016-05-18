ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (19 ግንቦት 2016)

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Foreign ministers meet in Vienna to discuss strengthening support for the UN-backed Libyan government (AAP

Foreign ministers meet in Vienna to discuss strengthening support for the UN-backed Libyan government (AAP Source: Foreign ministers meet in Vienna to discuss strengthening support for the UN-backed Libyan government (AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2016 at 1:58pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ሚኒስተራት ሓያላት ዓለም ንሓዲሽ ናይ ሓድነት መንግስቲ ሊቢያ ክሕግዙ ቃል ኣትዮም። ተሳትፎ ቐጠር ኣብ ዘተ ሰላም ሱዳን ብመንግስቲን ተቓወምቲ ሱዳንን ደገፍ ረኺቡ።ሪፑብሊክ ኒል፡ ኣዛኒያ፡ ሪፑብሊክ ኩሽ ዶ ደቡብ ዱዳን ወይስ ዕንባባ፡ ገለ ሓቅታት ብዛዕባ ደቡብ ሱዳን

Published 18 May 2016 at 1:58pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ