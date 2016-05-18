ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (19 ግንቦት 2016)

Foreign ministers meet in Vienna to discuss strengthening support for the UN-backed Libyan government (AAP Source: Foreign ministers meet in Vienna to discuss strengthening support for the UN-backed Libyan government (AAP
Published 18 May 2016 at 1:58pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ሚኒስተራት ሓያላት ዓለም ንሓዲሽ ናይ ሓድነት መንግስቲ ሊቢያ ክሕግዙ ቃል ኣትዮም። ተሳትፎ ቐጠር ኣብ ዘተ ሰላም ሱዳን ብመንግስቲን ተቓወምቲ ሱዳንን ደገፍ ረኺቡ።ሪፑብሊክ ኒል፡ ኣዛኒያ፡ ሪፑብሊክ ኩሽ ዶ ደቡብ ዱዳን ወይስ ዕንባባ፡ ገለ ሓቅታት ብዛዕባ ደቡብ ሱዳን
Published 18 May 2016 at 1:58pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share