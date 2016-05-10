ውጽኢት መርመራ ፖሊስ ብዛዕባ መዋቲ ሚካኤል ኣታክልቲ ፡ ንወለዱን ኣፍሪቃዊ ማ/ሰብን የቖጥዕ

Getachew Seyoum at Maribynong River SBS Source: Getachew Seyoum at Maribynong River SBS
Published 10 May 2016 at 10:28am, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:39pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ብዛዕባ ኣብ 2011 ሞይቱ ዝተረኽበ ኢትዮጵያዊ ኣውስትራሊያዊ መንእሰይ ክምርምር ዝጸንሐ ፖሊስ ቭክቶሪያ፡ ምስሞት እቲ መንእሰይ ዝተኣሳሰር ዝኾነ ዘጠርጥር መርትዖ ከምዘይረኸበ ኣፍሊጡ። እዚ ውጽ ኢት ንወለዲ እቲ መዋቲን ኣባላት ማሕበረሰብ ኣፍሪቃን ኣቖጢዑ ይርከብ።
