ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (5 ግንቦት 2016)

A Kenyan wildlife officer at the burning of elephant tusks seized from poachers – AAP

Published 4 May 2016 at 2:03pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

ኣውስትራሊያዊ ኩባኒያ ኣብ ኤርትራ ፖታሽ ንኽ ዕድን ተወሳኺ ፍቓድ ሓቲቱ።ኬንያ ብ ኣሻሓት ዝቑጸር ስኒ ሓርማዝን ቀርኒ ሓሪሽን ኣቃጺላ።ሽዕኡ ዝተወልደ ናጽላ ዝርከብዎም 99 ዝኾኑ ሰባት ኣብ ማእከላይ ባሕሪ ጥሒሎም ከይኮኑ ተሰጊኡ።

Available in other languages
