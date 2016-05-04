ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (5 ግንቦት 2016)

A Kenyan wildlife officer at the burning of elephant tusks seized from poachers – AAP Source: A Kenyan wildlife officer at the burning of elephant tusks seized from poachers â€“ AAP
Published 4 May 2016 at 2:03pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:31pm
By Beyene Semere
ኣውስትራሊያዊ ኩባኒያ ኣብ ኤርትራ ፖታሽ ንኽ ዕድን ተወሳኺ ፍቓድ ሓቲቱ።ኬንያ ብ ኣሻሓት ዝቑጸር ስኒ ሓርማዝን ቀርኒ ሓሪሽን ኣቃጺላ።ሽዕኡ ዝተወልደ ናጽላ ዝርከብዎም 99 ዝኾኑ ሰባት ኣብ ማእከላይ ባሕሪ ጥሒሎም ከይኮኑ ተሰጊኡ።
