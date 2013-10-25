An Interview with Eritrean Asylum Seeker in Indonesia Part 1

Published 26 October 2013 at 7:36am, updated 7 September 2021 at 5:08pm
Many Eritrean asylum seekers who come to Indonesia use it as transit to travel to Australia by boat. Few have managed it but some of them never made it to the Australia shores as their boats met fetal fade in either Australian or Indonesia. As per now many are still waiting to see their luck in order to sail to Australian shores. This person is one of them and he speaks on the journey he has already been through....
Published 26 October 2013 at 7:36am, updated 7 September 2021 at 5:08pm
Source: SBS
