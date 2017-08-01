ድሕሪ ሞት ምልጋስ ክፋል ኣካላት ( ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ)

Semeama is waiting for a kidney transplant – Courtesy of Semeama Source: Semeama is waiting for a kidney transplant â€“ Courtesy of Semeama
Published 1 August 2017 at 12:03pm, updated 18 August 2017 at 4:19pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ድሕሪ ሞት ገለ ክፋል ኣካል ንካል ኦት ብምልጋስ ናይ ብዙሕ ህይወት ከምዝድሕን ወይ ክመሓየሽ ከምዝኽእል ትፈልጡዶ?ኣሸሓት ኣውስትራሊያዊያን ክፋል ኣካላት ናይ ሰባት ክልገሰሎም ብትጽቢት ተሰሪዖም ይርከቡ። በዚ ድማ ብዙሓት ሰባት ነዞም ኣብ ትጽቢት ዘለዉ ምስ ሞቱ ኣካሎም ክልገስሎም ኣዚዩ ኣገዳሲ ይገብሮ።
