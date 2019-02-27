ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ዝለዓለ ካርዲናል ካቶሊካዊት ቤተክርስትያን ኣውስትራልያ ብክስታት ጾታዊ ዓመጽ ኣብ ልዕሊ ህጻናት ገበነኛ ኮይኑ ተረኺቡ፡

Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement, at the Vatican, 2017

Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement, at the Vatican, Thursday, June 29, 2017 Source: AP

Published 27 February 2019 at 6:53pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 7:59pm
Source: SBS
ሓደ ካብ'ቶም ኣብ ካቶሊካዊት ቤተክርስትያን ዝለዓለ መራሕቲ ዝኾነ ካርዲናል ጂዮርጅ ፐል ብሓደ ኣብ ከተማ መልበርን ዝርከብ ቤት ፍርዲ ብሓሙሽተ ክስታት ጾታዊ ዓመጽ ኣብ ልዕሊ ህጻናት ገበነኛ ኮይኑ ተረኺቡ። ኣብ ኣውስትራልያን ዓለምን ዓቢይ መዛረቢ ኣርእስቲ ኮይኑ፡

