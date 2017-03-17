ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ኣውሮጳዊ ቤት ፍርዲ ሃይማኖታዊ ኣከዳድና ኣብ ቦታ ስራሕ ክኽልከል ይድግፍ

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Rosary beads selling in front of a mannequin with a headscarf in the Netherlands (AAP)

Published 17 March 2017 at 1:58pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ኣብ ቦታ ስራሕ ፖለቲካዊ ሃይማኖታዊ ኣለባብሳ ከም ሕጃብ ዝኣመሰሉ ከይልበሱ ምኽልካል፡ ኣድልዎ ምግባር ኣይኮነን ብምባል ላዕላዋይ ቤት ፍርዲ ኣውሮጳ ወሲኑ። እቲ ዉሳነ ኣብ ሃገራት ኣውሮጳ እንኮላይ ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ዝተሓዋወሰ ስምዒትዩ ፈጢሩ ።

