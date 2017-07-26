ስራሕ ምንባይ ቆልዑ ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ(ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ)

Holding hands [Credit: Getty Images] Source: Holding hands [Credit: Getty Images]
Published 26 July 2017 at 10:03am, updated 18 August 2017 at 4:20pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ስድራኦም ብዝተፈላለዩ ምኽንያታት ከዕብይዎም ዘይከኣሉ ቆልዑ ንምእላይ ካብ ዝተፈላለየ ድሕረ ባይታ ዘለዎም ሰባት ነዞም ቆልዑ ንኽኣልዩ ጠለብ ይበዝሕ ኣሎ። ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ስራሕ ምንባይ ቆልዑ እንተሓሲብኩም እንታይ እዩ ዘድልየኩም? መልሲ ናይዚ ኣብዚ ትሕዝቶ ክጸንሓኩምዩ።
Published 26 July 2017 at 10:03am, updated 18 August 2017 at 4:20pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share