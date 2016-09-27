መደበር ስደተኛታት ካላይስ(ፈረንሳ) ምሉእ ብምሉእ ክዓኑ'ዩ፡ እቶም 10ሺሕ ሰደተኛታት ደኣ ናበይ ከብሉ'ዮም? (SBS Tigrinya)

The Calais camp of migrants and refugees (AAP) Source: The Calais camp of migrants and refugees (AAP)
Published 27 September 2016 at 11:53am, updated 27 September 2016 at 12:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ኣብ ወደባዊት ከተማ ካላይስ ናይ ፈረንሳ ዝርከብ ኣሻሓት ስደተኛታት ኣዕቁቡ ዘሎ መደበር ስደተኛታት፡ ፈረንሳ ምሉእ ብምሉእ ከተዕንዎ ምዃና ፕረሲደንት እታ ሃገር ኣፍሊጡ። ፍሮንስዋ ኦላንደ ከምዝበሎ፡ እቲ ካምፕ ኣብዚ መወዳእታ ናይዚ ዓመት ምሉእ ብምል፣ኡእ ከምዝዓኑን፡ ነቲ ጸገም ኣብምፍታሕ መንግስቲ ብሪጣኒያ ክትሕግዝ ድማ ሓቲቱ። ዝርዝር ትሕዝቶ ንምስማዕ ኣብዚ ጠውቑ....
