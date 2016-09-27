ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

መደበር ስደተኛታት ካላይስ(ፈረንሳ) ምሉእ ብምሉእ ክዓኑ'ዩ፡ እቶም 10ሺሕ ሰደተኛታት ደኣ ናበይ ከብሉ'ዮም? (SBS Tigrinya)

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

The Calais camp of migrants and refugees (AAP)

The Calais camp of migrants and refugees (AAP) Source: The Calais camp of migrants and refugees (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 September 2016 at 11:53am, updated 27 September 2016 at 12:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ኣብ ወደባዊት ከተማ ካላይስ ናይ ፈረንሳ ዝርከብ ኣሻሓት ስደተኛታት ኣዕቁቡ ዘሎ መደበር ስደተኛታት፡ ፈረንሳ ምሉእ ብምሉእ ከተዕንዎ ምዃና ፕረሲደንት እታ ሃገር ኣፍሊጡ። ፍሮንስዋ ኦላንደ ከምዝበሎ፡ እቲ ካምፕ ኣብዚ መወዳእታ ናይዚ ዓመት ምሉእ ብምል፣ኡእ ከምዝዓኑን፡ ነቲ ጸገም ኣብምፍታሕ መንግስቲ ብሪጣኒያ ክትሕግዝ ድማ ሓቲቱ። ዝርዝር ትሕዝቶ ንምስማዕ ኣብዚ ጠውቑ....

Published 27 September 2016 at 11:53am, updated 27 September 2016 at 12:17pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ