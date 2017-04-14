"በዓላት ስቕለትን ትንሳኤን ክርስቶስ መግለጺ ፍቕሪን ድንጋጽን ይኹን" መራሕቲ

Performer Brendan Paul playing Jesus in the Good Friday “Journey to the Cross” procession in Sydney. (AAP) Source: Performer Brendan Paul playing Jesus in the Good Friday â€œJourney to the Crossâ€ procession in Sydney. (AAP)
Published 15 April 2017 at 5:48am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ኣብዚ ዘይርጉእ ኩነታት ዓለም ተጻዋርነትን ንኹሉ ምኽባርን ክነግስ፡ መራሕቲ ፖለቲካን ሃይማኖትን ኣውስትራሊያ ብምኽንያት በዓላት ስቕለትን ትንሳኤን ጸዊዖም።
