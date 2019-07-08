ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ኣብዚ ቅሩብ እዋን ቁጠባዊ ተኣምር ኣብ ኣፍሪቃ ክርአ ድዩ? (ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን)

Horn of Africa

FILE - In this June 3, 2019 file photo, a protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris on road Source: AP

Published 8 July 2019 at 3:03pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

'ኣይፋል ንውልቀ ምልክነት” ዝብል ጭርሖ ኣልዒሎም ኣልጀሪያዊያን ኣብ መዓልቲ ነጻነቶም ሰላማዊ ሰልፊ ወጺኦም። መራሕቲ ኣፍሪቃ ናይ ነጻ ዞባ ንግዲ ንምግባር ይሰማምዑ፡ ቁጠባዊ ተኣምር ኣብ ኣፍሪቃ ክርአ ድዩ? ኣብ ሱዳን ምቕርሐ ስልጣን ክግበር ኣብ ስምምዕ እንተተበጽሐ’ኳ ፖለቲካዊ ስግግር ገና ኣብ ሓደጋ ከምዘሎ ተገሊጹ።

