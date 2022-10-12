ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ኣብ ኣብያተ ትምህርቲ ናይ ጥዕና ጾታ ትምህርቲን ወለዲ ምስ ደቆም ብዛዕባ ጾታዊ ነገራት ንምዝርርዝብ ዝሕግዝ ሓበሬታን (ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ)

Capture.JPG

Experts say evidence shows that talking about sexual health matters often and early in a supportive environment helps young people make better choices. It also tends to delay sex initiation, and ensures they obtain the correct information. Credit: SDI Productions/Getty Images

Published 12 October 2022 at 12:22pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS

ብዛዕባ ትምህርቲ ጾታዊ ርክብ ዝምልከት፡ ወለዲ ምስ ውሉዳቶም ንኺመያየጡሉ ካብ ዝጸገሞም ጕዳያት ሓደ እዩ ። እቲ ዘሐጕስ ግና ፡ ጾታዊ ጥዕና ኣብ ኣብያተ ትምህርቲ ኣውስትራልያ ብሰፊሑ እዩ ዝውሃብ ፣ ወለዲ እውን ሕፍረት ወይ ነውራምነት ኰይኑ ከይስምዖም ንምግባር ፡ ብዙሕ ዝሕግዙ ነገራት ክረኽቡ ይኽእሉ እዮም ። ኣብዚ ትሕዝቶ ወለዲ ምስ ደቆም ብዛዕባዚ ክዝትዩ ዝሕግዝ ናይ ክኢላታት ምኽርታት ቀሪቡ ኣሎ።

