አብ ግዜ ዕቤት እንኽተሎ ፋሽን ከመይ ክኸውን አለዎ?

Summer portrait of creative, colorful senior woman against blue background. Studio shot. Source: Getty Images
Published 26 September 2018 at 5:03pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:44am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
ነብሲና ደጊምና ምሕዳስ/ምምሃዝ/ ምፍጣር ትብዓት የድልዮ፡ እንተኾነ ግን ጓል 97 ዓመት ኣይሪስ ኣፕፈል ምቁንጃው ዕድመ ከምዘይውስኖ ወይ 'ኣሪግካ ኢኻ' ዝበሃል ከምዘየለ ዘመስከረት ፍጽምቲ ኣብነት’ያ። ስለ’ዚ ውልቃዊ ቅዲ/ፋሽን ናይ ኣከዳድናና ከመይ ጌርና ኢና ድሒርና ንልውጦ/ዳግማይ ነሐድሶ፧
