አብ ግዜ ዕቤት እንኽተሎ ፋሽን ከመይ ክኸውን አለዎ?

Summer portrait of creative senior woman

Summer portrait of creative, colorful senior woman against blue background. Studio shot. Source: Getty Images

Published 26 September 2018 at 5:03pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:44am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ነብሲና ደጊምና ምሕዳስ/ምምሃዝ/ ምፍጣር ትብዓት የድልዮ፡ እንተኾነ ግን ጓል 97 ዓመት ኣይሪስ ኣፕፈል ምቁንጃው ዕድመ ከምዘይውስኖ ወይ 'ኣሪግካ ኢኻ' ዝበሃል ከምዘየለ ዘመስከረት ፍጽምቲ ኣብነት’ያ። ስለ’ዚ ውልቃዊ ቅዲ/ፋሽን ናይ ኣከዳድናና ከመይ ጌርና ኢና ድሒርና ንልውጦ/ዳግማይ ነሐድሶ፧

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ