ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ኣገልግሎት ሕክምና ብከመይ ይርከብ?

Source: SBS
When we are sick the first point of contact is often the family doctor.Family doctors are commonly referred to as general practitioners or GPs in Australia.All Australian citizens, permanent residents and certain visa holders can access Medicare, which provides free or subsidised treatment by doctors and specialists.
