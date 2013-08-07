ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

interview with Dr Daniel Teklu

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Daniel

Daniel

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2013 at 2:12pm, updated 12 September 2019 at 10:03am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dr Daniel Teklu is an Associate Professor at Mekle University. He is an expert in Tigrgna language and he published a number of books in Tigrigna. He explains the development of the Tigrigna Language and the capability of the language to express science, social and political aspects of the society .

Published 7 August 2013 at 2:12pm, updated 12 September 2019 at 10:03am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ

Homeland Report

'ዝተጋነነ ቅርሕንታዊ ተጻብኦ ኣንጻር ኤርትራ ይዓርግ ኣሎ' ፕረ. ኢሳይያስ; 'ንህወሓት ምጥፋእ ኮነ መሬት ምምላስ ዕላማ መንግስቲ አይነበረን' ኣምባ. ሬድዋን