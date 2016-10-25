ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ናትና ሰብ ኣብ ታይላንድ፡ ዕላል ምስ ሃብቶም ገብረማርያም

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Habtom Gebremariam (Supplied by Habtom)

Habtom Gebremariam (Supplied by Habtom) Source: Habtom Gebremariam (Supplied by Habtom)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2016 at 8:58am, updated 26 October 2016 at 9:26am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

መበቆሎም ካብ ኤርትራ ወይ ኢትዮጵያ ወይ'ውን ካልእ ክፋል ኣፍሪቃ ኣብ ታይላንድ ዝነብሩ ኣለዉ ዲዮም? ኣብ ታይላንድ፡ ዝተኣስሩ ኤርትራዊያን ከምዘለዉኸ ትፈልጡዶ? ታይላንድ ንበጻሕቲ ሰሓቢት ካብ ዝገብርዋ ነገራት ሓደ፡ ኣብ ጽርግያ ብቓልዕ ምስ ስራሕ ግብረ ስጋ ዝተሓሓዝ ወይ ሰክስ ምዃኑኸ? ነባሪ ታይላንድ ሃብቶም ገብረማርያም (ቲዕቲዕ) ኣዕሊሉና ኣሎ፡

Published 26 October 2016 at 8:58am, updated 26 October 2016 at 9:26am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ