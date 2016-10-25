ናትና ሰብ ኣብ ታይላንድ፡ ዕላል ምስ ሃብቶም ገብረማርያም

Habtom Gebremariam (Supplied by Habtom) Source: Habtom Gebremariam (Supplied by Habtom)
Published 26 October 2016 at 8:58am, updated 26 October 2016 at 9:26am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

መበቆሎም ካብ ኤርትራ ወይ ኢትዮጵያ ወይ'ውን ካልእ ክፋል ኣፍሪቃ ኣብ ታይላንድ ዝነብሩ ኣለዉ ዲዮም? ኣብ ታይላንድ፡ ዝተኣስሩ ኤርትራዊያን ከምዘለዉኸ ትፈልጡዶ? ታይላንድ ንበጻሕቲ ሰሓቢት ካብ ዝገብርዋ ነገራት ሓደ፡ ኣብ ጽርግያ ብቓልዕ ምስ ስራሕ ግብረ ስጋ ዝተሓሓዝ ወይ ሰክስ ምዃኑኸ? ነባሪ ታይላንድ ሃብቶም ገብረማርያም (ቲዕቲዕ) ኣዕሊሉና ኣሎ፡

