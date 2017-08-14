ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

“ሕቶ ጀበርቲ ሕቶ ምፍላይ ዘይኮነ ሕቶ ምድብካ ምንጻር (ኢንቲማእ) እዩ።” ሙስጦፋ ሌስዳይ

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Mustofa Lyesdie

Mustofa Lyesdie Source: Mustofa Lyesdie

Published 15 August 2017 at 9:53am, updated 15 August 2017 at 8:32pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS


መበቆልን ዕብየትን ጀበርትነት ካበይ ክሳብ ኣበይ? ጂኦግራፊያዊ፡ ማሕበራዊ ኣቃዉማን ጀበርቲ እንታይ ይመስል? ሕቶ ጀበርቲ እንታይ እዩ? ንምንታይ ሕቶ ጀበርቲ ፍሉይ ሕቶን መልሲ ዘይተረኽቦ ሕቶን ኮይኑ? ዝመስሉ ሕቶታት ጸሓፊ መጽሓፍ ኤሪትሪያውያን ጀበርቲ፡ መበቆላዊ ድሕረ ባይታ ሙስጦፋ ሌስዳይ መብርሂ ሂቡ ኣሎ። ንምስማዕ ኣብዚ ጠውቑ።

