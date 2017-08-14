“ሕቶ ጀበርቲ ሕቶ ምፍላይ ዘይኮነ ሕቶ ምድብካ ምንጻር (ኢንቲማእ) እዩ።” ሙስጦፋ ሌስዳይ

Mustofa Lyesdie Source: Mustofa Lyesdie
መበቆልን ዕብየትን ጀበርትነት ካበይ ክሳብ ኣበይ? ጂኦግራፊያዊ፡ ማሕበራዊ ኣቃዉማን ጀበርቲ እንታይ ይመስል? ሕቶ ጀበርቲ እንታይ እዩ? ንምንታይ ሕቶ ጀበርቲ ፍሉይ ሕቶን መልሲ ዘይተረኽቦ ሕቶን ኮይኑ? ዝመስሉ ሕቶታት ጸሓፊ መጽሓፍ ኤሪትሪያውያን ጀበርቲ፡ መበቆላዊ ድሕረ ባይታ ሙስጦፋ ሌስዳይ መብርሂ ሂቡ ኣሎ። ንምስማዕ ኣብዚ ጠውቑ።
