ካልኣይ ክፋል ዘተ፡ ምስ ተ/ፕሮፈሶር መረሳ ተስፋይን ኣቶ ሳልሕ ጋዲ ጆሃርን

Published 16 February 2016 at 2:18pm, updated 17 September 2021 at 3:01pm
By Beyene Semere
ካልኣይ ክፋል ዘተ፡ ተሓጋጋዚ ፕሮፈሶር መረሳ ተስፋይ ካብ ዩኒቨርሲቲ መቐለን ኣቶ ሳልሕ ጋዲ ጆሃር ካብ ኣመሪካን ብዛዕባ ዝምድናታት ኤርትራን ኢትዮጵያን ምስ ማእከላይ ምብራቕ ኣብ ነንሕድሕደን ዘምጽኦ ኣሉታዊን እወታዊን ጎንታት ክትንትኑልናዮም።
