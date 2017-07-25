ዕግርግር ኣብ ጥንታዊት የሩሳሌም፡ ክንዮ ዶባ ዝኸይድ ጥፍኣት ደቂ ሰባት ከይስዕብ ተሰጊኡ።

A Palestinian man prays next to a closed gate leading to the Al-Aqsa compound, in Jerusalem (AAP) Source: A Palestinian man prays next to a closed gate leading to the Al-Aqsa compound, in Jerusalem (AAP)
Published 25 July 2017 at 11:38am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ኣብ የሩሳሌም ዝርከብ መስጊድ ኣል ኣቕሳ ዝተላዕለ ጸጥታዊ ቅልውላው ክሳብ ዓርቢ እንተዘይተፈቲሑ እቲ ቅልውላው ናብ ዝገደደ ኩነታት ከምዝዓርግ ዉዱብ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ኣጠንቂቑ፡፣ እዚ ዝመጽእ ዘሎ ሰብ መዚ እስራኤል ገለ ካብቲ ኣብ ቀጽሪ እቲ መስጊድ ዝርከብ ናይ ሓጺን ወሃቢ ሓበሬታ ምስ ኣልገሱ እዩ፡፣
