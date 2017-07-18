ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

መራኽብ ስደተኛታት ናብ ኣፍሪቃ ንኽመልስ ዝዓጠቐ ጉጅለ ኣብ ባሕሪ መዲተራኒያን

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

An Italian Coast Guard official stands guard by MSF's humanitarian 'Vos Prudence' ship, in Salerno (AAP)

An Italian Coast Guard official stands guard by MSF's humanitarian 'Vos Prudence' ship, in Salerno (AAP) Source: An Italian Coast Guard official stands guard by MSF's humanitarian 'Vos Prudence' ship, in Salerno (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 July 2017 at 5:03pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ጸረ ስደተኛታትን ጸረ እስላምን ዝኾኑ ጉጅለ ካብ ፈረንሳ፡ ጀርመን፡ ኦስትሪያን ጣልያንን ተኣኻኺቦም ንሕጊ ኣውሮጳ ጥሒሶም ብመራኽብ ተጻዒኖም ናብ ኣውሮጳ ክሰግሩ ንዝፍትኑ ስደተኛታት ናብ ሊቢያ ንኽመልሱ ኣብ መርከብ ተጻዒኖም ኣብ ማእከላይ ባሕሪ ንሓልዋ ክቖሙ እዮም።

Published 18 July 2017 at 5:03pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ