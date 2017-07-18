መራኽብ ስደተኛታት ናብ ኣፍሪቃ ንኽመልስ ዝዓጠቐ ጉጅለ ኣብ ባሕሪ መዲተራኒያን

An Italian Coast Guard official stands guard by MSF's humanitarian 'Vos Prudence' ship, in Salerno (AAP) Source: An Italian Coast Guard official stands guard by MSF's humanitarian 'Vos Prudence' ship, in Salerno (AAP)
Published 18 July 2017 at 5:03pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ጸረ ስደተኛታትን ጸረ እስላምን ዝኾኑ ጉጅለ ካብ ፈረንሳ፡ ጀርመን፡ ኦስትሪያን ጣልያንን ተኣኻኺቦም ንሕጊ ኣውሮጳ ጥሒሶም ብመራኽብ ተጻዒኖም ናብ ኣውሮጳ ክሰግሩ ንዝፍትኑ ስደተኛታት ናብ ሊቢያ ንኽመልሱ ኣብ መርከብ ተጻዒኖም ኣብ ማእከላይ ባሕሪ ንሓልዋ ክቖሙ እዮም።
