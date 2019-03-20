ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ሞዛምቢክን ጎረባብቲ ሃገራት አፍሪቃን ብህቦቡላዊ ዝናብ ተወቒዐን።

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Feature

15 March, 2019IDAI Aftermath - A woman hangs a cloth to dry in a sea of rubble in the Praia Nova area of Beira. Source: ifrc

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 March 2019 at 1:27pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ኣብ ሞዝምቢክ ዝተኸስተ ህቦቡላዊ ዝናብ ንወደባዊት ከተማ ባይሩህ ብውሕጅ ኣዕለቕሊቕዋ፡ አማኢት ሰባት ድማ ሞይቶም። እቲ ኩነታት ሓደጋ ኣብ ዝምርመረሉ ዘሎ እዋን ኣሻሓት ሰባት ህይወቶም ስኢኖም ክርከቡ ከምዝኽእሉ ናይታ ሃገር ፕረሲደንት ገሊጹ። Cyclone Idai ዝበሃል ንጎረባብቲ ሃገራት ዚምባብወን ማላዊን ስለዝተንከፈ ከቢድ ጉድኣት ኣወሪዱ ከምዘሎ ተፈሊጡ አሎ። The country's president fears the death toll could number thousands of people as disaster management officials assess the fallout. Cyclone Idai ((ee-da-ee)) also hit neighbouring countries Zimbabwe and Malawi where it again caused considerable damage.

Published 20 March 2019 at 1:27pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ