ሞዛምቢክን ጎረባብቲ ሃገራት አፍሪቃን ብህቦቡላዊ ዝናብ ተወቒዐን።

15 March, 2019IDAI Aftermath - A woman hangs a cloth to dry in a sea of rubble in the Praia Nova area of Beira. Source: ifrc
Published 20 March 2019 at 1:27pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ኣብ ሞዝምቢክ ዝተኸስተ ህቦቡላዊ ዝናብ ንወደባዊት ከተማ ባይሩህ ብውሕጅ ኣዕለቕሊቕዋ፡ አማኢት ሰባት ድማ ሞይቶም። እቲ ኩነታት ሓደጋ ኣብ ዝምርመረሉ ዘሎ እዋን ኣሻሓት ሰባት ህይወቶም ስኢኖም ክርከቡ ከምዝኽእሉ ናይታ ሃገር ፕረሲደንት ገሊጹ። Cyclone Idai ዝበሃል ንጎረባብቲ ሃገራት ዚምባብወን ማላዊን ስለዝተንከፈ ከቢድ ጉድኣት ኣወሪዱ ከምዘሎ ተፈሊጡ አሎ። The country's president fears the death toll could number thousands of people as disaster management officials assess the fallout. Cyclone Idai ((ee-da-ee)) also hit neighbouring countries Zimbabwe and Malawi where it again caused considerable damage.
