መጥቃዕቲ ኣየር ምስበዝሖ እቲ እንኮ ኣብ ስራሕ ዝነበረ መዓርፎ ነፈርቲ ሊብያ ተዓጽዩ። (News SBS Tigrinya)

Protesters hold placards during the Let Them Stay! Emergency Rally at Martin Place in Sydney, Sunday, September 1, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 2 September 2019 at 5:39pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ኣርእስታት ዜና፡ ብሱዕዲ ዓረብ ዝምራሕ ልፍንቲ ኣብ ሰንዓ ብዝፈጸሞ መጥቃዕቲ ኣየር ልዕሊ 100 ሰባት ተቐቲሎም፡ መንግስቲ ሓተቲ ዑቕባ ዝሓዛ ጃላቡ ከምዝመለሰ ዝገልጽ ሓበሬታ ምውጻኡ፡ ነቶም ካብ ኣውስትራሊያ ክጥረዙ ዝግበሩ ዘለዉ ታሚላዊያን ኣባላት ስድራ መመክነይታ ንምርካብ እዩ ንዝበሃል ቀዳማይ ሚኒስተር ኣሉታ ሂብ። ኣብ ተክሳስ ዝተፈጸመ ተኩስካ ምቕታል፡ ቁጽሪ ምውታት 7 ከምዝበጽሐ ተገሊጹ። ኣብ ወተሃደራዊ መዓስከራትን መኻይንን ዝዓለመ ሚሳይላት ካብ ሊባኖስ ከምተወንጨፋ እስራኤል ኣፍሊጣ።

