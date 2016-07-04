ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ንምንታይ እጽሕፍ ብኸመይከ?

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Beyene Haile

Beyene Haile Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 July 2016 at 2:53pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ጽሑፍ ብበየነ ሃይለ

Published 4 July 2016 at 2:53pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ