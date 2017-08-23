'People expect hatred from me, but they're not going to get it' - Adut Akech

SBS Dinka Source: SBS Dinka
Akech is a fast-rising star on the world fashion stage, having modeled internationally for the past three years in major campaigns including the Pirelli calendar alongside superstars including Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong'o. This year she walked at Paris Fashion Week where she closed the show for fashion giant Saint Laurent - and all before she's even finished high school.The Gold Coast woman who posted to company's Facebook wall wrote:"How on earth am I expected to relate to this cover?" David Jones responded by telling the customer the company was "so sorry you feel this way." "We have passed your feedback on to our Marketing Department for their information and consideration," the reply concluded. The woman's post has been removed by David Jones, however not before attracting more than 400 reactions, 350 comments and 47 shares. Customer comments condemned David Jones' initial response.
