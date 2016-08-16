ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ብስደት ዝመጹ ተመሃሮ: ኣብ ዩኒቨርሲታት ናይ ኣውስትራሊያ

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

University student Santino Deng (SBS)

University student Santino Deng (SBS) Source: University student Santino Deng (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 August 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 16 August 2016 at 4:26pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ናይ ኣውስትራሊያ ዩኒቨርሲታት፡ ካብ ቀደም ብዝያዳ ካብ ብስደት ብዝመጹ ተመሃሮ ኣብ ምምሃር ተጸሚደን ይርከባ። ቁጽሪ ናይዞም ከምዚኦም ተመሃሮ ካብ ቀደም ንላዕሊ እንተበዝሐኳ፡ ብዙሓት ኣብ ዩኒቨርሲቲ ንክመሃሩ ብዝበለጸ ዓቢ ጻዕሪ ክግበር ተመራመርቲ የዘኻኽሩ።

Published 16 August 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 16 August 2016 at 4:26pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ