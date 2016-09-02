ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ነጻ ትምህርቲ ቋንቋ እንግሊዝ ንመጻእቲን ስደተኛታትን

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Free classes [Credit: AAP/Moodboard]

Free classes [Credit: AAP/Moodboard] Source: Free classes [Credit: AAP/Moodboard]

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 September 2016 at 2:33pm, updated 15 December 2016 at 10:42pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Learning to speak and write English is a key skill for migrants to Australia. The federal government encourages adult literacy education across the country, particularly for newly arrived migrants and refugees where English is not their first language. Many English learning programs are available for free, through hundreds of locations across the country.

Published 2 September 2016 at 2:33pm, updated 15 December 2016 at 10:42pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ