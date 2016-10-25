ኣብ ስምዒት ዝወርድ ማህሰይቲን ሳዕቤኑን

Emotional abuse [Credit: Tim Goode/PA] Source: Emotional abuse [Credit: Tim Goode/PA]
Published 26 October 2016 at 8:13am, updated 26 October 2016 at 9:03am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ኣብ ስድራቤታት ዝህሉ ግርጭታት ካብ ዝተጎድ ኤ ስም ዒት ዝብገስ ምዃኑ ተፈሊጡ ኣሎ። ቤት ጽሕፈት ስታትስቲክስ ኣውስትራሊያ ከምዝሕብሮ፡ 3.3 ኣውስትራሊያዊያን ካብ ክልል ዕድመ 15 ኣትሒዞም ምስኦም ብዝነብር ሰብ ናይ ስምዒት ማህሰይቲ ይወርዶም። ኣብ ካብ ስደት ዝመጹ ማሕበረ ሰባት ድማ እቲ ማህሰይቲ ብኻልእ ተወሳኺ ጸገም ይጋደድ...
Published 26 October 2016 at 8:13am, updated 26 October 2016 at 9:03am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share