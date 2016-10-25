ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ኣብ ስምዒት ዝወርድ ማህሰይቲን ሳዕቤኑን

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Emotional abuse [Credit: Tim Goode/PA]

Emotional abuse [Credit: Tim Goode/PA] Source: Emotional abuse [Credit: Tim Goode/PA]

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2016 at 8:13am, updated 26 October 2016 at 9:03am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ኣብ ስድራቤታት ዝህሉ ግርጭታት ካብ ዝተጎድ ኤ ስም ዒት ዝብገስ ምዃኑ ተፈሊጡ ኣሎ። ቤት ጽሕፈት ስታትስቲክስ ኣውስትራሊያ ከምዝሕብሮ፡ 3.3 ኣውስትራሊያዊያን ካብ ክልል ዕድመ 15 ኣትሒዞም ምስኦም ብዝነብር ሰብ ናይ ስምዒት ማህሰይቲ ይወርዶም። ኣብ ካብ ስደት ዝመጹ ማሕበረ ሰባት ድማ እቲ ማህሰይቲ ብኻልእ ተወሳኺ ጸገም ይጋደድ...

Published 26 October 2016 at 8:13am, updated 26 October 2016 at 9:03am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ