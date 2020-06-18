ቪዛኻ እንተተሰሪዙ እንታይ ክትገብር ትኽእል? (ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ)

- For free legal advice, contact your local state or territory Legal Aid.
or RAILS is a free service based in Queensland. You can call RAILS on (07) 3846 9300.
You can also call on (03) 9413 0100 Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 2pm for free advice.
For free translation service, call 13 14 50, specify your language and ask to be connected to your designated organisation.
The emergency relief is available for people on temporary visas. Visit the Red Cross website for more information.
ኣብ እዋን ኮሮና ቫይረስ ቪዛኻ እንተተሰሪዙ ቅድሚ ዝኣገረ ብቕልጡፍ ሕጋዊ ምኽሪ እንተዘይረኺብካ፡ ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ብሕጊ ናይ ምንባር ዕድልካ ክሰናኸል ይኽእል እዩ።
