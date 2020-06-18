ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ቪዛኻ እንተተሰሪዙ እንታይ ክትገብር ትኽእል? (ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ)

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Settlement Guide: What to do when your visa is cancelled

Gözetim merkezinde tutulan sığınma talep eden kişiler. Source: AAP Image/Darren England

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2020 at 1:28pm
Source: SBS

ኣብ እዋን ኮሮና ቫይረስ ቪዛኻ እንተተሰሪዙ ቅድሚ ዝኣገረ ብቕልጡፍ ሕጋዊ ምኽሪ እንተዘይረኺብካ፡ ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ብሕጊ ናይ ምንባር ዕድልካ ክሰናኸል ይኽእል እዩ።

Published 18 June 2020 at 1:28pm
Source: SBS
 

 

  • For free legal advice, contact your local state or territory Legal Aid.

     

    Refugee and Immigration Legal Service
    or RAILS is a free service based in Queensland. You can call RAILS on (07) 3846 9300.

     

    You can also call
    Refugee Legal
    on (03) 9413 0100 Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 2pm for free advice.

     

    For free translation service, call 13 14 50, specify your language and ask to be connected to your designated organisation. 

     

    The
    Red Cross
    emergency relief is available for people on temporary visas. Visit the Red Cross website for more information.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

2023-01-07.png

እንቋዕ ናብ ልደት ኢየሱስ ክርስቶስ ብሰላም ኣብጽሓና! ትርጉሙ፣ ኣገባቡን ዕላምኡን ግን ንፈልጦ ዲና፧ መብርሂ ካብ መራሕቲ ሃይማኖት

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር