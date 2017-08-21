“እዚ ዝርእዮ ዘሎኹ ሰማይ ናይ ካልእ ዓለም ሰማይ ኮይኑዩ ዝስመዓኒ ዘሎ።” ተዓዛቢት ግርደተ ጸሓይ

The moon reaches the end of its path across the face of the sun as seen from Southern Illinois University (AAP) Source: The moon reaches the end of its path across the face of the sun as seen from Southern Illinois University (AAP)
ጸሓይ ምሉእ ብምሉእ ብወርሒ ክትጋረድ ንምርኣይ ኣብ ትጽቢት ዝጸንሑ ነበርቲ ሕቡራት መንግስታት ኣመሪካ፡ ነቲ ኩነት ብምርኣዮም ብናይ ምግራምን ሓጎስን ተሚሊኦም። ኣብ ሰሜን ኣመሪካ ወርሒ ነታ ዓርሞሺሽ ጸሓይ ምሉእ ብምሉእ ክትጋርዳ እዚ ናይ ሎሚ ድሕሪ ሓደ ክፍለዘመን ዝፍጸም ዘሎ ፍጻመ እዩ።ኣብ 14 ክፍለ ግዝ ኣት ዝነብር ህዝቢ ኣመሪካ ኣብ 113 ኪሎመተር ዝዝርጋሕ መሬት ኮይኑዩ ጸሓይ ብወርሒ ክትጋረድ ተዓዚቡ።
