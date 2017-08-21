ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

“እዚ ዝርእዮ ዘሎኹ ሰማይ ናይ ካልእ ዓለም ሰማይ ኮይኑዩ ዝስመዓኒ ዘሎ።” ተዓዛቢት ግርደተ ጸሓይ

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

The moon reaches the end of its path across the face of the sun as seen from Southern Illinois University (AAP)

The moon reaches the end of its path across the face of the sun as seen from Southern Illinois University (AAP) Source: The moon reaches the end of its path across the face of the sun as seen from Southern Illinois University (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2017 at 9:33am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ጸሓይ ምሉእ ብምሉእ ብወርሒ ክትጋረድ ንምርኣይ ኣብ ትጽቢት ዝጸንሑ ነበርቲ ሕቡራት መንግስታት ኣመሪካ፡ ነቲ ኩነት ብምርኣዮም ብናይ ምግራምን ሓጎስን ተሚሊኦም። ኣብ ሰሜን ኣመሪካ ወርሒ ነታ ዓርሞሺሽ ጸሓይ ምሉእ ብምሉእ ክትጋርዳ እዚ ናይ ሎሚ ድሕሪ ሓደ ክፍለዘመን ዝፍጸም ዘሎ ፍጻመ እዩ።ኣብ 14 ክፍለ ግዝ ኣት ዝነብር ህዝቢ ኣመሪካ ኣብ 113 ኪሎመተር ዝዝርጋሕ መሬት ኮይኑዩ ጸሓይ ብወርሒ ክትጋረድ ተዓዚቡ።

Published 22 August 2017 at 9:33am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ