ሱዳን ኣብ ወጥሪ፡ ኣብ መንጎ ሲቪልን ወተሃደርውያን መራሕቲ ዘሎ ጋግ ይገፍሕ።

Hundreds of people gather to stage a demonstration demanding an end to Sudanese military-civilian transitional government in the Khartoum , Sudan, Source: AP
Published 3 October 2021 at 12:55pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
ብዓሰርተታት ኣሽሓት ዝቝጸሩ ደገፍቲ መንግስቲ ፡ ኣንጻር እቲ ኣብ ሱዳን ዝተገብረ ፈተነ ወተሃደራዊ ዕልዋ መንግስቲ ኣብ ካርቱም ሰላማዊ ሰልፊ ጌሮም ፣ ሰልፈኛታት እቶም ዕልዋ ክገብሩ ዝፈተኑ ጀነራላት ፡ እታ ሃገር ናብ ደሞክራሲ ኣብ እትሰጋገረሉ ዕንቅፋት ይኾኑ ኣለዉ ኢሎም ከሲሶም ።
Published 3 October 2021 at 12:55pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
Share