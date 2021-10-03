ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ሱዳን ኣብ ወጥሪ፡ ኣብ መንጎ ሲቪልን ወተሃደርውያን መራሕቲ ዘሎ ጋግ ይገፍሕ።

Sudan protests

Hundreds of people gather to stage a demonstration demanding an end to Sudanese military-civilian transitional government in the Khartoum , Sudan, Source: AP

Published 3 October 2021
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS

ብዓሰርተታት ኣሽሓት ዝቝጸሩ ደገፍቲ መንግስቲ ፡ ኣንጻር እቲ ኣብ ሱዳን ዝተገብረ ፈተነ ወተሃደራዊ ዕልዋ መንግስቲ ኣብ ካርቱም ሰላማዊ ሰልፊ ጌሮም ፣ ሰልፈኛታት እቶም ዕልዋ ክገብሩ ዝፈተኑ ጀነራላት ፡ እታ ሃገር ናብ ደሞክራሲ ኣብ እትሰጋገረሉ ዕንቅፋት ይኾኑ ኣለዉ ኢሎም ከሲሶም ።

