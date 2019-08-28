SBS Tigrinya

"ቲም ፊሸር ዓቢ ህያብ ንህዝቢ ኤርትራ እዩ ኔሩ።" ኣምባሳደር ፍስሃየ ኣብርሃም

SBS Tigrinya

NACA Feature

Source: SBS, Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 August 2019 at 3:15pm, updated 28 August 2019 at 4:26pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ናይ ቀደም ምክትል ቀዳማይ ሚኒስተር ቲም ፊስቸር ኣብ መበል 73 ዓመቱ ብዝነበሮ ሕማም ናይ ደም ካንሰር ዓሪፉ። ንሱ ካብ ፖለቲከኛታት ኣውስትራሊያ ፍትው ዝነበረ ኮይኑ፡ ካብ ሓረስታይ ናብ ወተሃደር ኣብ መወዳእታ ድማ ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ካልኣይ መራሒ ኮይኑ ኣገልጊሉ። ሓጺር ታሪኹን ምስ ኤርትራ ዝነበሮ ምት እስስራትን ኣመልኪቱ ኣምባሳደር ፍስሃየ ኣብርሃም መብርሂ ሂቡ ኣሎ።

Published 28 August 2019 at 3:15pm, updated 28 August 2019 at 4:26pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ