"ቲም ፊሸር ዓቢ ህያብ ንህዝቢ ኤርትራ እዩ ኔሩ።" ኣምባሳደር ፍስሃየ ኣብርሃም

Published 28 August 2019 at 3:15pm, updated 28 August 2019 at 4:26pm
By Beyene Semere
ናይ ቀደም ምክትል ቀዳማይ ሚኒስተር ቲም ፊስቸር ኣብ መበል 73 ዓመቱ ብዝነበሮ ሕማም ናይ ደም ካንሰር ዓሪፉ። ንሱ ካብ ፖለቲከኛታት ኣውስትራሊያ ፍትው ዝነበረ ኮይኑ፡ ካብ ሓረስታይ ናብ ወተሃደር ኣብ መወዳእታ ድማ ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ካልኣይ መራሒ ኮይኑ ኣገልጊሉ። ሓጺር ታሪኹን ምስ ኤርትራ ዝነበሮ ምት እስስራትን ኣመልኪቱ ኣምባሳደር ፍስሃየ ኣብርሃም መብርሂ ሂቡ ኣሎ።
