ዕድሜኻ 18 ዓመት ምምላእ ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ፥ በጽሒ ምዃን ዘለዎ ረብሓን ቃንዛን (ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራልያ)

18th birthday.jpg

Cultural and family practices may vary, but generally in Australia the 18th birthday makes the list of milestone celebrations, followed by one’s 21st and 30th. Credit: Getty Images/BFG Images

Published 21 September 2022 at 10:43am
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
እኹል ሰብ ወይ በጽሒ ምዃን ማለት ብግብሪ እንታይ ትርጕም እዩ ዘለዎ ? ዕድመ ብጽሕና / ጕርዝውና ኣብ ሕጋዊ ዕድመ ናብ ማሕበራዊ ውሕስነትን ናብ ናይ ዕድመ ምልክትን ኣብ ምብጻሕ ፡ ርኡይ ለውጢ ከምጽእ ይኽእል እዩ ።

