'ምድስካል ፓርላማ ዘይሕጋዊ እዩ።' ኢሉ ላዕለዋይ ቤት ፍርዲ ብሪጣንያ በይኑ።

A handout screengrab made available by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom shows President of The Supreme Court, Justice Lady Brenda Hale (C) Source: AAP
Published 25 September 2019 at 11:46am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ዕለት ምውጻእ ብሪጣንያ ካብ ሕብረት ኣውሮጳ (Brexit) ቅድሚ ምብጻሑ፤ ቀዳማይ ሚኒስተር ቦሪስ ጆንሰን ንፓርላማኡ ዓጽዩ ኣባላት ፓርላማ ነናብ ገዛኦም ምፍናዉ ዘሕጋዊ እዩ ክብል ናይ ዩኬ ላዕለዋይ ቤት ፍርዲ ወሲኑ። እቲ ቀዳማይ ሚኒስተር ካብ ስልጣኑ ክወርድ ጻዊዒት ሓይሉ እንተሎ’ኳ ንሱ ግና ዕጭ ሓንፈፍኩ ይብል ኣሎ።
Published 25 September 2019 at 11:46am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share