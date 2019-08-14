ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ኣመሪካ፡ ፍቓድ መንበርን ዜግነትን ዝኸልእ ሓድሽ ሕጊ ትእውጅ።

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, speaks to the news media Source: EPA

Published 14 August 2019 at 12:37pm
By Beyene Weldegiorgis
ኣመሪካ ነቶም ናይ መንግስቲ ሓገዝ ዝረኽቡ ስደተኛታት መሰል ቀዋሚ መንበርን ዜግነትን ዝኸልእ ሓዲሽ ሕጊ ኣውጺኣ። እዚ ናይ ሕጊ ለውጢ ነቶም ብትሑት ደሞዝ እናሰርሑ ብኸፊል ካብ መንግስቲ ሓገዝ ክረኽቡ ዝጸንሑ እሞ ዜግነት ኣመሪካ ክረኽቡ ተስፋ ጌሮም ዝጸንሑ ሚሊዮናት ሰባት ኣብ ስግኣት ከውድቕ እዩ።

