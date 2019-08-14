ኣመሪካ፡ ፍቓድ መንበርን ዜግነትን ዝኸልእ ሓድሽ ሕጊ ትእውጅ።

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, speaks to the news media Source: EPA
Published 14 August 2019 at 12:37pm
By Beyene Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
ኣመሪካ ነቶም ናይ መንግስቲ ሓገዝ ዝረኽቡ ስደተኛታት መሰል ቀዋሚ መንበርን ዜግነትን ዝኸልእ ሓዲሽ ሕጊ ኣውጺኣ። እዚ ናይ ሕጊ ለውጢ ነቶም ብትሑት ደሞዝ እናሰርሑ ብኸፊል ካብ መንግስቲ ሓገዝ ክረኽቡ ዝጸንሑ እሞ ዜግነት ኣመሪካ ክረኽቡ ተስፋ ጌሮም ዝጸንሑ ሚሊዮናት ሰባት ኣብ ስግኣት ከውድቕ እዩ።
